23 pictures Inside this stylish 4-bed family home with landscaped garden and modern open-plan kitchen

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This stunning four-bedroom detached home in the heart of Cleveleys combines contemporary style with practical family living.

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home occupies a generous corner plot in the heart of Cleveleys, offering superb appeal for modern family life. From the outside, the property greets you with elegant Indian stone paving across the driveway and gated side access, an inviting gateway to the low-maintenance wrap-around garden beyond.

Upstairs, the first floor reveals three spacious double bedrooms, each well proportioned and accompanied by clever storage, with the master bedroom benefitting from a wall of fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has been fully modernised, offering a four-piece suite with bath and separate shower.

Outside, the garden has been designed with ease and style in mind. The rear and side outdoor space features artificial lawn and Indian stone paving, making year-round maintenance effortless and providing plenty of room for children to play or for outdoor socialising.

On the market for £400,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

Evesham Close, Cleveleys, FY5

