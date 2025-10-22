Set in a quiet cul‑de‑sac location this attractive double‑fronted semi‑detached home presents ideal family living at its best. From there you’ll appreciate the views into the private paved rear garden with planted borders. A separate dining room featuring a bay window adds character and the open‑plan kitchen/dining area flows seamlessly into a utility space.

The first‑floor shower room impresses with an oversized walk‑in shower, wash basin, WC and storage cupboard making it more than just functional. Externally the home boasts its own driveway leading to a garage, plus a front garden and a low‑maintenance, fully fenced rear garden - perfect for families, pets or outdoor relaxation.

Freehold tenure adds further appeal, and the location close to transport links and local amenities makes it very accessible while still offering a peaceful setting. With its generous internal footprint, storage solutions and the appealing balance of indoor/outdoor space this property is both well‑presented and highly recommended for viewing to fully appreciate what’s on offer.