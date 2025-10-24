This striking self-build on Normoss Road offers almost 3,000 sq ft of beautifully designed living space that blends architectural style with everyday family comfort. From the sweeping vaulted ceiling and dramatic floor-to-ceiling window that floods the home with light to the handcrafted oak finishes and double-sided log burner connecting the main living areas.

At the heart of the home lies a spectacular open-plan kitchen, dining and snug area. The bespoke kitchen features a solid oak island, quartz worktops and high-end fittings, while a galleried landing overhead enhances the sense of light and scale.

Four en-suite double bedrooms upstairs provide luxury and privacy with the master suite standing out for its generous proportions, dressing room, Juliet balcony and hotel-style bathroom.

Outside, the landscaped and tiered gardens create a true outdoor retreat with decked seating, a recessed hot tub and a play area perfect for families. The home’s mix of rustic brickwork and striking glass architecture gives it a unique personality that’s both warm and contemporary.