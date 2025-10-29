21 amazing pictures of this Victorian era property bursting with character and period charm

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

A beautifully presented Victorian end-terrace in the heart of Carleton is for sale - this 3-bed home combines period charm with modern comfort.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a welcoming hallway leading to a bay-fronted lounge with a log-burning stove and exposed brick chimney. The dining room flows into a bright rear lounge with bifold doors and a roof lantern, creating an airy space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, including a stylish loft conversion, and a spacious family bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower. Outside, a private garden with patio and insulated garden room offers extra living space, complemented by off-road parking and a garage.

On the market for £345,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde.

No. 74, Poulton Road, Poulton - le- Fylde, Lancs FY6 7LX

1.

No. 74, Poulton Road, Poulton - le- Fylde, Lancs FY6 7LX | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Related topics:PropertyLancashireHome OfficeBlackpool
