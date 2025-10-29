Step inside and you’re greeted by a welcoming hallway leading to a bay-fronted lounge with a log-burning stove and exposed brick chimney. The dining room flows into a bright rear lounge with bifold doors and a roof lantern, creating an airy space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Upstairs are three double bedrooms, including a stylish loft conversion, and a spacious family bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower. Outside, a private garden with patio and insulated garden room offers extra living space, complemented by off-road parking and a garage.
On the market for £345,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde.