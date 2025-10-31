The ground floor features a spacious kitchen-diner where natural light floods in through patio doors, creating an open, airy feel and a smooth transition to the rear garden. The separate lounge offers a quieter retreat when you need to unwind and both spaces flow in a way that invites everyday family life and socialising alike.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with a set of well-proportioned bedrooms including a master with its own en-suite for that added touch of practicality and comfort. The family bathroom is finished to a high standard, signalling that this is a property where little needs doing to move in.

Outside, a private garden gives space for children to play or for relaxed summer evenings, while off-street parking adds a practical bonus for busy households.