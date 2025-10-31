19 pictures reveal this stylish, spacious home with sleek design and plenty of natural light

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This welcoming detached family home is thoughtfully laid out to cater to modern living from day one.

The ground floor features a spacious kitchen-diner where natural light floods in through patio doors, creating an open, airy feel and a smooth transition to the rear garden. The separate lounge offers a quieter retreat when you need to unwind and both spaces flow in a way that invites everyday family life and socialising alike.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with a set of well-proportioned bedrooms including a master with its own en-suite for that added touch of practicality and comfort. The family bathroom is finished to a high standard, signalling that this is a property where little needs doing to move in.

Outside, a private garden gives space for children to play or for relaxed summer evenings, while off-street parking adds a practical bonus for busy households.

On the market for £290,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

1.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

2.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

3.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

4.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

5.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

6.

Meadow Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Home OfficeLancashirePropertiesProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice