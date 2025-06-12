10 of Blackpool's most expensive streets to buy a property revealed

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

According to analysis by professional fast sales company Property Solvers, Division Lane, Moss House Lane, and North Park Drive top the list for Blackpool's priciest residential streets. The company tracked HM Land Registry sold price data across Blackpool postcodes from 2020 onwards.

On Division Lane (FY4), eight properties were sold, with an average sale price of £701,118 - making it the highest-valued street in the area. Moss House Lane (PR4) followed closely, with three properties selling for an average of £649,366. North Park Drive (FY3) also featured among the top, with ten homes selling for an average of £608,500.

In contrast, some of the most affordable streets were also identified. Kingsley Court (FY1) saw three homes sell for an average of just £37,650, while four properties on Naventis Court (FY1) averaged £39,250. The Promenade (FY1), known more for its tourism than residential property, had seven sales recorded at an average price of £40,528.

These are the most expensive streets in Blackpool:

1 . FY4 5EA | Average House Sale = £701,118 | Number of sales = 8.

2 . PR4 3PE | Average House Sale = £649,366 | Number of sales = 3.

3 . FY3 8NH | Average House Sale = £608,500 | Number of Sales = 10.

4 . FY3 8LU | Average House Sale = £453,333 | Number of Sales 3.

5 . FY4 5EE | Average House Sale = £432,333 | Number of Sales = 3.

6 . FY4 5EJ | Average House Sale = £430,000 | Number of Sales = 3.