submit

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A deal on Wowcher is offering 500 Euromillions entries and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets for less than a tenner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What would you do with £106 million? It's an almost unimaginable prize, but it's the current jackpot on the Euromillions, a massive lottery drawn every Tuesday and Friday.

The National Lottery sells the tickets every day, but one in four lottery jackpots are won by syndicates - so that seems to be the clever way to enter.

You could join a syndicate at your workplace, or down the pub, but to really ramp up your chances, you could join a wider online syndicate, like the one offered by You Play We Play.

And, if you fancied doing that, you'd be daft not to take Wowcher up on an amazing discount - it's the offer of 500 Euromillions lines for just £9.

Not only does it get you 500 syndicate lines, but everyone who buys a Euromillions ticket also gets a Millionaires Raffle Ticket - which gives an extra chance at a huge prize.

Obviously, if you're in a syndicate, you win a share of the jackpot, not the whole thing, but it does vastly increase your odds of a prize - and it could easily be life-changing, with such a massive jackpot on offer.

You'll also need to pay an admin fee to Wowcher, which is around 99p. But it means that a £35 bundle of Euromillions syndicate lines for around a tenner.

Click here to find out how to unlock the deal.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.