Father’s Day UK 2022 gift guide - the best presents for every Dad

Father’s Day may seem sentimental and a touch cheesy, but it is the perfect occasion to show the father figure in your life how much you care for him with a thoughtfully selected present. The only issue? Coming up with a great idea for a gift.

Of course, there’s a huge difference between what one man’s idea of the perfect father’s day gift is and another - they may be a sports lover, a foodie, an avid reader, an adventurer, a gardener - or a mixture of all of the above - making the selection of a perfect present deeply personal.

Fret not. We’ve scoured the internet to find the ideal gift for every kind of man, from a James Bond Lego set, to a nifty drone for gadget lovers, a thrilling read to a lush skincare set.

How we chose

Opting for quality over novelty, we made sure our selection came from reputable brands that genuinely care about their products, so there’s no chance of the gift ending up in the skip when you’re back is turned, or gathering dust in the attic.

We wanted to ensure the gifts would bring a smile to the face of the recipient - even if he’s notably particular about his interests.

Prices vary, from reasonably priced but delectable chocolates, to a more spendy - but sure to please - pizza oven. Each option offers value for money, though.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2022 are:

Nixplay 10-1 Smart Photo Frame Nixplay 10-1 Smart Photo Frame £129.00 keen photographers If your dad is a dab hand with a digital camera, this is the ideal gift for him. It allows him to upload images straight from his phone to a digital picture frame. Using an app that is intuitive to use, he can exhibit his latest portraits, including those he’s uploaded to Google Photos, Instagram, Facebook or Dropbox. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Ardbeg 10 Year Old Ardbeg 10 Year Old £9545.00 a whisky lover After a lovely dram for your whisky loving da? Ardbeg 10 Year Old will please any whisky fan with a taste for a smoky drop. It’s a fabulous Islay whisky, a warming drink with a smoky, buttery taste and a hint of salinity. It has a surprisingly fruity nose, too. In short - it’s a smooth, not too fiery whisky. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Whispering Angel rosé Whispering Angel rosé £19.00 wine lovers Real men drink rosé, and if your father is an oenophile then the crisp drink, with its ballet-slipper hue, is ideal for summer celebrations. Whispering Angel is the rosé on everyone’s lips, and makes an excellent gift - at £19, it’s pricey enough to stand out as ‘special’ without being ruinously expensive. As to the drink - it’s a gorgeous summer tipple, slipping down easily, with a silky texture, lightly fruity aroma, and bracingly dry finish. Fresh and creamy. Buy now

Cuda Knife and Sharpener Set Cuda Knife and Sharpener Set £48.00 keen fisher men If your Dad loves heading out fishing, this knife and sharpener set is ideal, with four purpose-specific knives contained in an easy-to-carry case. The knives do everything you need to catch and fillet fish, and are ruthlessly sharp - though if they dull, there’s a sharpener in the case that will restore them to their former glory. Contents: Titanium Bonded German 4116 Stainless Steel Knives Includes: 2.5″ Bait Knife (18834), 6″ Fillet Knife (18831), 6″ Curved Boning Knife (18833), 9″ Chunk Knife (18830), Sharpener & Case Buy now

LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Model Car LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Model Car £192.00 a LEGO lover If he loves LEGO and James Bond (and who doesn’t?) than this is a match made in heaven - and the closest most of us will get to being able to afford Bond’s fabulous 1964 Aston Martin sports car. It includes a working ejector seat, revolving number plates, rear-window bulletproof screen, front wing machine guns & wheel-mounted tyre scythes {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Oakden Designs Personalised Golf Glove Oakden Designs Personalised Golf Glove £23.00 If your father loves playing 18 rounds, he’ll be chuffed with a personalised golf glove. Made from a synthetic leather with a reinforced palm patch for extra durability, they can be embossed with his initials. Left and right-handed gloves avaliable, depending on his swing. Buy now

Drive experience by track days Drive experience by track days £35.00 a car lover Dad a petrolhead? This will be a total joy. Drive experience by Track Days allows a licensed drive to step behind the wheel of some of the world’s fastest (and seriously gorgeous) cars on a high speed race track. There are a range of cars avaliable - from Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Aston Martins - for him to ride, at race tracks up and down the UK, so you’ll be able to find one near to you. Prices vary but start at £35. Vroom vroom! Buy now

Linen Hawaiian Shirt M&S Linen Hawaiian Shirt £25.00 a summer shirt With Top Gun: Maverick wowing audiences in the cinema, we’ve all remembered the immortal cool of a good Hawaiian shirt, just in time for the UK summer. This Linen option from M&S is effortlessly cool, and super comfortable to wear - particularly in summer heat. Buy now

How To Kill Your Family How To Kill Your Family £5.00 a great read A tongue-in-cheek gift to give on Father’s Day, this Sunday Times Bestseller by Bella Mackie is a cracking read - a dark comedy with a roaring, propulsive plot. (No, it is not an instruction manual) {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Outwell Asado Gas Grill Outwell Asado Gas Grill £58.00 a BBQ lover Does your Dad love the smoky, chargrilled flavour of a BBQ? A portable BBQ is ideal for allowing him to show off his culinary skills, be it in the backyard, down the beach or out camping. Outwell have offered a traditional BBQ experience with the Asado Gas Grill but put it into a diminutive package that means it’s a perfect option for transporting. The removable grill shelf means it’s very easy to clean after use, and the folding legs and sturdy handles offer both portability and peace of mind when you’re cooking your food. It’s also thoroughly efficient. Buy now

Arket Men’s Cotton Pyjama Shirt Arket Men’s Cotton Pyjamas £59.00 pyjamas Stylish, classic comfortable. These are the ideal PJs, made by ever-so-cool Swedish brand Arket, from cool, breathable cotton, with a subtle pinstripe design. The bottoms are avaliable to buy here. Buy now

Ooni Fyra 12 Ooni Fyra 12 £249.00 pizza lovers 5/5 Help your father seriously up his pizza game with a brilliant pizza oven. The keenly-priced Fyra 12 runs on wood pellets like those used in pellet barbecues , weighs just 10kgs and comes with a 12-inch baking stone. A fabulous ‘starter’ pizza oven - ideal for feeding a small family or a pizza party. Cooks 12” pizzas in 90 seconds and is an absolute doddle to use. Buy now

Nordal Black Indian Metal Planter With Legs Nordal Black Indian Metal Planter With Legs £59.00 a gardener If your father has a green thumb, this handsome indoor planter will allow him to practice his gardening skills and exhibit his handiwork indoors. Made by Nordic brand Nordal, it is understated in its elegance and easy to move. Size: Height: 60.0cm, Diameter 31.50cm Material: Metal Buy now

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller £16.00 a dad that needs to chill out If your father is a bit stressed out, or an active man whose muscles need some TLC, this Foot Massager will be a delight to his weary feet. Made from durable wood, it’s ideal for offering immediate, soothing relief, particularly to plantar fasciitis sufferers. Run your feet across it and it works a neat treat to relieve pain, stiffness and tension. Buy now

Bee Kind Family Favourites Bee Kind Family Favourites £20.00 skincare set This is gorgeous, and ideal if you have a father who like a decent scent (but don’t have a huge budget to spend) The dominant scent of this hand wash/ shower wash duo is divine orange blossom, a heady summer scent that isn’t feminine, like a floral, but not too heavy for the warmer weather. The formulation is made with fair trade organic honey and sun-ripened Italian and Mexican oranges, which help soften skin. Just lush. Oh, and 3% of sales from Bee Lovely go to support the Bumblebee Conservation Trust. Buy now

BeerBods Subscription BeerBods £24.00 a craft beer lover BeerBods are now the wise old sages of the beer subscription service world, with their unique form of sociable drinking more valuable than ever during lockdown. The model is simple: sign up and BeerBods will deliver 8 beers every 8 weeks for £24 to your pa. The beer is of a high standard and, besides the occasional classic, the ‘bods are continually unearthing new gems. Buy now

Global UKON Chef’s Knife Global Ukon Chef's knife £120.00 a keen chef The award-winning knives brand Global has been wooing chefs and cooks for years with their stylish knives by Yoshikin in Japan. They liken their craftsmanship to Samurai sword-making, and these knives are sharp indeed. The finely honed blade made with their own stainless steel Cromova 18 is ground on both sides and at an acute angle that slips seamlessly through meat, fish, vegetables and even the ripest tomatoes. The knife is light and carefully weighted, making it effortless to use. If the knife seems expensive, it is one of the sharpest and finely designed commercial chef knives out there should last a lifetime. Buy now

DJI Mini 2 DJI Mini 2 £419.00 gadget lovers Has your dad always had his eye on a photo drone? The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect option - a great entry-level drone at a reasonable price. With a powerful lens for capturing aerial photos and video in stabilised 4K, it can be controlled by a phone. The DJI app works well, everything functions excellently without glitches, and we were up and running in less than 10 minutes. The built-in gimbal works really well and we were also impressed with the flying time – nearly 30 minutes of continuous use. Buy now

Sock Shop 5 PAIR DISNEY STAR WARS HEROES MEN’S SOCKS Sock Shop 5 PAIR DISNEY STAR WARS HEROES MEN’S SOCKS £14.00 Star Wars fans Socks? For Father’s Day? How novel, you may cry. But these Star War Socks are a cut above for any fan of the space opera. A five-pack of SOCKSHOP Disney Star Wars Heroes Yoda, Chewbacca, C-3P0, R2-D2 and Han Solo Socks made from a cotton rich blend of fibres - he can mix and match his favourite characters. Buy now