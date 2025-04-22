Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood star and Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney was spotted enjoying a pre-match pint in a local pub before joining fans in the stands at Bloomfield Road yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old actor, who co-owns Wrexham along with movie star pal Ryan Reynolds, jetted to the UK for the Welsh club’s trip to Blackpool on Monday.

Best known for his role in US comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney thrilled fans as he joined them at Bloomfield Road for their 2-1 win over the Seasiders - you can see the actor celebrating among 2,000 away fans below.

Before watching his side pick up the points, McElhenney was spotted in a Lytham pub with Everton manager David Moyes, who lives in the town.

The pair were pictured in The Taps in Henry Street where they appeared to be filming scenes for McElhenney and Reynolds’ hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, chronicling their stewardship of the football club.

Rob McElhenney was spotted filming with Everton manager and Lytham resident David Moyes in The Taps pub in Henry Street before the Blackpool v Wrexham match on Monday (April 21) | Submitted

Deadpool star and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds was absent for the club’s trip to Lancashire, where McElhenney was filmed singing with the Wrexham supporters and soaking up the atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.

The Taps, Lytham

Lucky Hannah Bailey works at the stadium and was thrilled to grab a selfie with the star during a ‘meet-and-greet’ before the game.

“He was so lovely,” said Hannah. “He was so nice to everyone.”

Hannah Bailey was thrilled to grab a selfie with Hollywood star Rob McElhenney at Bloomfield Road before the Blackpool v Wrexham match on Monday (April 21) | Hannah Bailey

Wrexham AFC are the arguably the fastest-growing football club in the world since they were taken over by the Hollywood duo, McElhenney and Reynolds.

The Dragons have achieved two consecutive promotions and are cheered on by crowds from not only North Wales but also from all over the globe, thanks to the success of the club’s Disney+ documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham', which regularly features their famous owners.