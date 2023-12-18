Swapping the sunbathed highways of San Andreas for the windy, rainsoaked streets of Blackpool, Lancashire - this is the GTA game we'd love to see.

Putting aside our morals for a moment - who wouldn't want to hijack a heritage tram and take it for a virtual spin down the Prom?

Or burn some rubber in a stolen dodgem while being chased by Lancashire Police across the Pleasure Beach and piers?

We asked AI to conjure up some striking visuals of what GTA Blackpool would look like - this is what it came up with...

P.s. even the donkeys on the beach got a part in the fictional video game! Just imagine the possibilities on multiplayer...