Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new hit drama with scenes filmed at Blackpool Airport has landed on Disney+.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stolen Girl is a fast-paced thriller about a woman whose teenage daughter is abducted from a friends’ house during a sleepover.

The five-part mini-series launched on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday (April 16) and has received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

Behind the scenes on ‘The Stolen Girl’ at Blackpool Airport. The private jet scenes, originally planned for Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, were shot in Blackpool | Disney+

The show was adapted from the novel Playdate by American/Norwegian crime novelist Alex Dahl and transplanted from Scandinavia to the north of England. It follows two families thrown into chaos as an international investigation brings dark secrets to light.

As the plot thickens, the search broadens across Europe with locations that required a little sleight-of-hand from the production team, who visited Blackpool to shoot some key scenes.

Denise Gough in ‘The Stolen Girl’. The airport scenes for the new Disney+ thriller were filmed in Blackpool in July 2023. | Matt Squire/Disney+

Blackpool scenes

Cast and crew descended on the resort in July 2023, when a gleaming black Bombardier Global Express jet was spotted parked on the tarmac for two days.

Scenes involving the jet were originally planned to be filmed at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, but were later moved to Blackpool.

Film crews descended on Blackpool Airport in July 2023 to shoot key scenes with a private jet | Al Rutter

Pictures taken by air traffic control assistant Al Rutter show two giant ‘green-screens’ positioned next to the jet to allow digital effects to be later added to the scenes.

The Stolen Girl was filmed mostly around the North West of England. Many scenes were shot around Manchester, including interiors for Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport which were filmed at Manchester Airport.

The airport scenes for new Disney+ thriller 'The Stolen Girl' were filmed at Blackpool Airport in July 2023 | Al Rutter, Air Traffic Control Assistant at Blackpool Airport

Who is in the cast?

Andor’s Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess (from the movie version of One Day) play Elisa and Fred Blix, the parents of abducted Lucia.

Strike star Holliday Grainger is Rebecca Walsh, the woman who abducts Lucia after adopting a fake identity to conceal her mysterious past.

Pictures taken by air traffic control assistant Al Rutter show the inside of the private jet during filming of The Stolen Girl at Blackpool Airport in July 2023 | Al Rutter

Ambika Mod (from the Netflix version of One Day) plays determined journalist Selma Desai, who is set on uncovering the truth, despite warnings from superiors, including her exasperated editor Kaleb (This is Going to Hurt’s Michael Workéyè), to leave the case alone.

All five episodes of The Stolen Girl are now streaming on Disney+.