I visited Sea Life on the Blackpool Promenade and I had a incredible time.

I have always loved aquariums, so you can only imagine how excited I was when I got the chance to visit Sea Life in Blackpool for the very first time. I think it was fair to say I felt like a kid at Christmas.

I got to the Sea Life centre and from the second I walked in to the first section of the aquarium I was already sold. I couldn’t wait to see what weird and wonderful sea creatures were there. The first thing drew my attention was a European Spiny Lobster which looked amazing and being so close to it was a surreal experience.

Spiny Lobster - Blackpool Sea Life | National World

As I walked around the first rock pool section being surprised by just about everything on show and, as I made it to the stingray aquarium - definitely one of my favourite sections out of the whole experience - I was blown away.

Seeing the way that the stingrays almost looked like they were flying underwater was very cool to see and I loved watching them drift around. I had never seen so many stingrays at the same time in person.

Stingrays - Sea Life Blackpool | National World

As I was walking through the rooms, I couldn’t help but be taken aback by almost everything I saw and caught myself thinking ‘oh wow” at basically everything I laid eyes on. This is why aquariums are so magical, I think.

Under water tunnel - Sea Life Blackpool | National World

After finding Nemo and Dory, I found a jellyfish which was a sight to see as I had never had a chance to examine a jellyfish so closely before. The way it moved in the water and all the details were so interesting to see in person, plus the fact that I could examine it without being stung was also a bonus!

Jellyfish - Sea Life Blackpool | National World

But my favourite part of the whole experience, and the thing which I had been looking forward to the whole time, was the underwater tunnel. The tunnel had a glass roof, and I could see loads of different marine life swimming right over my head, which was an incredible sensation.

There were sharks and stingrays only a couple of feet away from me. I stood in the tunnel for a while, just watching in awe. The cherry on top was later in the experience where I could get a different view of the aquarium that I had seen from the underwater and there was a massive green turtle and I was very happy about it, as they were one of my favourite marine animals.

I absolutely loved my experience at Sea Life in Blackpool, and I can’t wait to visit again very soon.