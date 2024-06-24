After being named in the top 10 UK holiday hotspots, we wanted to shine a light on some of the fantastic places you can visit in Blackpool.
From amusement parks to famous monuments, the seaside town has much to offer visiting holiday-goers.
So here are 13 places to visit in Blackpool this summer if you haven’t already:
1. Blackpool Beach
Blackpool beach has been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and ice-cream stalls all within easy reach. | NWPhoto: NW
2. Central Pier
Central Pier is at the heart of the Blackpool coastline, and features an array of attractions including Blackpool’s world-famous Big Wheel. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Stanley Park
The Garde-II listed park has been voted the best park in the UK for the second time in three years. | Terry Robinson
4. Sandcastle Waterpark
The Sandcastle waterpark is home to slides such as the world's longest indoor roller-coaster water slide, the Master Blaster, and the first vertical indoor drop slide, the Sidewinder. | NW
5. Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Visit Madame Tussauds Blackpool, the world-renowned waxworks and wax museum. | Google
6. SEA LIFE Blackpool
Showcasing over 2,500 remarkable aquatic creatures | Google