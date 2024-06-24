13 places to visit in Blackpool this summer if you haven’t already - including Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:31 BST

As one of the country’s most visited staycation destinations, Blackpool has plenty of attractions that you should check out!

After being named in the top 10 UK holiday hotspots, we wanted to shine a light on some of the fantastic places you can visit in Blackpool.

From amusement parks to famous monuments, the seaside town has much to offer visiting holiday-goers.

So here are 13 places to visit in Blackpool this summer if you haven’t already:

Blackpool beach has been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and ice-cream stalls all within easy reach.

Blackpool beach has been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and ice-cream stalls all within easy reach. | NWPhoto: NW

Central Pier is at the heart of the Blackpool coastline, and features an array of attractions including Blackpool’s world-famous Big Wheel.

Central Pier is at the heart of the Blackpool coastline, and features an array of attractions including Blackpool’s world-famous Big Wheel. | GooglePhoto: Google

The Garde-II listed park has been voted the best park in the UK for the second time in three years.

The Garde-II listed park has been voted the best park in the UK for the second time in three years. | Terry Robinson

The Sandcastle waterpark is home to slides such as the world's longest indoor roller-coaster water slide, the Master Blaster, and the first vertical indoor drop slide, the Sidewinder.

The Sandcastle waterpark is home to slides such as the world's longest indoor roller-coaster water slide, the Master Blaster, and the first vertical indoor drop slide, the Sidewinder. | NW

Visit Madame Tussauds Blackpool, the world-renowned waxworks and wax museum.

Visit Madame Tussauds Blackpool, the world-renowned waxworks and wax museum. | Google

Showcasing over 2,500 remarkable aquatic creatures

Showcasing over 2,500 remarkable aquatic creatures | Google

