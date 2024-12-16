Discount code gives up to £50 off 'miracle' vest that cures back pain

Alleviate back pain over the festive season and beyond with posture support vests | Percko

Wearing a specially-designed vest for a few weeks could help to correct your posture and ease back pain, its makers claim

Back pain can be horribly debilitating. Standing up, sitting down, and sometimes even lying down can be an uncomfortable experience and painkillers can only do so much to help.

While many causes of back pain can be treated with physiotherapy, there is a simpler first line of defence on the market, which many people have said has been a perfect solution.

Posture vests promote movement and provide support in key places, opening the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigning the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

Percko is one of the market leaders for this new technology, and they have a range of vests which offer customisable levels of support, and Trustpilot reviewers have generally found the vests make a huge difference, with a few saying they have felt like a "miracle."

The vests come in two colours | Percko

The vests are the brainchild of Quentin Perraudeau and Alexis Ucko, who created the brand in their native France in 2014, arriving in the UK in 2021.

They wanted to provide a viable, drug-free solution for back pain, and were inspired by Alexis’ father, a dentist suffering from back pain due to poor posture.

The products are all registered medical devices created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths.

The company says seven out of 10 of its customers have reported stronger back muscles after 21 days of use, and 85% of people who wore the vest experienced pain relief.

Percko's Everyday Vest is designed to strengthen your back muscles by improving posture and encouraging movement, which leads to back pain relief.

Improve your posture with the Everyday Vest | PERCKO

It is invisible under your clothes, so customers use it while working from home, in the office, or just for going about their day.

Meanwhile, the Lyne UP smart vest is designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain - and it’s invisible under your clothes with breathable fabric, so it’s comfortable and easy to wear at work or at home.

The vests should be worn five days a week for the first 21 days, and then two days a week after that.

If you wanted to try it out for yourself, Percko has extended its Black Friday deal until Wednesday, December 18, and you can currently save £15 off one top, or £50 off two tops.

Just use the discount code GIFT15 or GIFT50 when you make a purchase before the end of the promotion.

And Percko also offers a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product - or get a refund.

Other products on the market to help ease back pain include the MEDIBrace Heated Back Support on Amazon for £69.95 or there’s the MAXAR Bio-Magnetic Back Support Belt for Men and Women at £64.95.