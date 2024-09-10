Heaters, airers and dehumidifiers | Amazon/John Lewis/Dunelm

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With a cold snap on the way and snow predicted for much of the UK, it’s time to stock up on your winter essentials, and that means retiring the washing line until spring and finding some indoor drying solutions that don’t cost a fortune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve rounded up some of the best products to keep your laundry levels and your energy bills low (or manageable at least!), with heated airers, dehumidifiers and other gadgets you’ll need this winter.

Clothes airers

Save on energy by switching off the tumble dryer and trying this 3-Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer (John Lewis, £100).

3-Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer, £100 | John Lewis

One recent buyer wrote: “I was concerned with how I was going dry my washing in my new home, especially bedding but I didn't need to be. There is so much space on this airer and the heating function means washing dries quickly. Really impressed.”

Another said: “Found the electric dryer a revelation for drying clothes. Easy to assemble loads of space on the 3 tiers for my clothes. Heats up very quickly. Folds down for easy storage. Wish I had bought one years ago.”

Buyers do advise buying a cover for quicker drying - which doesn’t come with the product - but this Dry:Soon 3 Tier Heated Clothes Airer Cover (Amazon, £44.99) has good reviews.

The same brand has a super-size heated clothes airer with a cover - and its on offer in Lakeland right now.

Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer and Full Accessories Offer Bundle | Lakeland

The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer and Full Accessories Offer Bundle (Lakeland, £240 down from £314.94) is a great deal for a large heated airer - it can hold around two loads of washing. It comes with the cover, removable shelves for smaller items, a castor set to wheel the airer around and a peg hanger.

One buyer said: “This was excellent value for the money with there being a reduced price on this bundle, I also used my discount voucher being a Lakeland member on top of the reduced price and saved nearly £100.”

Another added: “Can’t imagine how we managed without this now. Easy to use, convenient size either fully erected or half size with a smaller wash and then compacts nicely to store.”

Electric heaters

If it’s an electric heater you’re after, this Dreo Space Heater (Amazon, £59.99) is just 26.2cm tall, but packs a punch with its power. It’s easy to move around and fits on your desk, nightstand or wherever you need it to be.

Dreo Space Heater, Electric Ceramic Heater with Thermostat | Amazon UK

The ceramic heater has an adjustable thermostat up to 35c, which you can adjust through a remote control, and it has overheating protection and includes flame-retardant materials to keep you safe.

It’s energy saving and has four modes, high, low, eco and fan, and the energy-saving eco mode adjusts the temperature to your surroundings, so helps you keep warm while helping to cut down heating costs.

One reviewer said: “Worth every penny in my opinion. The compact size of this heater is perfect; it's small but very effective. I also appreciate how quiet it operates and the variety of settings it offers.”

Or if you want to go all out with a heating and air purifying solution, try the Dyson Hot+Cool™ Purifying Fan Heater (John Lewis, was £599, now £459).

Dyson Hot+Cool™ Purifying Fan Heater | John Lewis

It’s a purifying fan heater which captures dust, allergens and bacteria, and uses a ‘unique algorithm to precisely diagnose, display and react to your air quality’. It heats in the winter and cools in the summer, and it stops heating once the correct temperature is reached so energy isn’t wasted.

One shopper wrote earlier this year, said: “With it being winter at the time of writing I haven't tried the fan for cooling but it's a brilliant heater for my son's bedroom. Love the app though which you can control it. Expensive but worth it.”

Another said: “We decided to try this heater, because of the good reviews and we are thrilled with it. It keeps the whole room nice and toasty, we don't even need to have it on the whole time we're sitting in there, just as needed, unlike our old heaters and it's much more energy efficient…we're warmer and our winter bill has come down. Yes, it's expensive to buy but the energy savings and the heating efficiency make it worth every bit of the price.”

Dehumidifiers

This UniBond Aero 360 Compact Device (Dunelm, £12.50) can help protect your home from excess moisture in the cold winter months - especially if you’re hanging your washing up inside.

UniBond Aero 360 Compact Device | Dunelm

As well as collecting moisture, it also works as a odour-neutraliser so will keep your home smelling fresh.

One satisfied shopper said: “It actually works wonders and definitely lasts for a long time. Value for money I would say.”

And we’ve heard great things about the MeacoDry Arete® Dehumidifier (Meaco UK, £179.99).

MeacoDry Arete® Two 10L Dehumidifier/Air Purifier | Meaco UK

The Meaco dehumidifiers are controlled by an app, they are ‘whisper quiet’, with running costs from just under 3p an hour.

It’s perfect for homes with damp, mould or condensation, and it includes a ‘Laundry Busting fan speed’, plus there’s different units depending on the size of your home.

Recent reviews include: “Great product. I have it on daily in our bedroom which tends to be very damp as it has an en suit bathroom (without a window). Great for drying clothes as well.”

Another said: “It's easy to forget it's switched on when on low mode, because the noise blends into the background. The laundry mode works very well for clothes, and for the bathroom walls whilst showering. It doesn't have the most modern-looking humidity level control panel, but it's more important that it does its job - just remember to open the louvre!”

This article was updated on Jan 2, 2025 to reflect new prices and product info