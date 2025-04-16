Van life: this VW camper could be yours in BOTB's latest draw | BOTB

BOTB is offering the chance to win a luxury VW Grand California 600 – packed with clever design, sleeping space for four and its own bathroom.

Fancy swapping the 9-to-5 grind for the open road? BOTB is giving away a seriously cool Volkswagen Grand California 600 – and entries close this Sunday. Tickets cost just £2.45, so if you’ve ever dreamt about life on the move, this could be your moment.

Known for its quirky mix of prizes – think supercars, dream homes and even private islands – BOTB has gone full van-life fantasy with this one. And the Grand California 600 isn’t just another camper; it’s the king of the VW range.

This is the 4-berth model with a raised roof, enough sleeping space for four, and a full kitchen and bathroom – yes, that means a toilet and shower on board. Whether you’re parked up by the coast or off-grid in the wilds, this van has everything you need for luxury on the go.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 177bhp turbo diesel engine paired with VW’s silky-smooth DSG gearbox, making it surprisingly refined to drive for something this spacious. It’s front-wheel drive, hits 0–62mph in under 15 seconds and can cruise at motorway speeds comfortably.

Inside the Grand California | BOTB

Inside, there’s everything you’d expect from a proper home-from-home: a fridge/freezer, hob, sink, comfy seating, a fold-out dining space and loads of clever storage. Opt for the solar panels, fill up the water and gas tanks, and you can tour without checking into a campsite every night.

Whether you’re dreaming of a UK summer escape or planning a pan-European tour, the Grand California 600 has the space, design and comfort to make it happen. And right now, BOTB could make it yours for just £2.45 – if you get in before the draw closes on Sunday.

At a glance:

Volkswagen Grand California 600 (4-berth model)

177bhp i4 turbo diesel engine with DSG automatic gearbox

Sleeps four, with toilet, shower, and full kitchen

Retail price: £82,030 (or take a £57,000 cash alternative)

Solar panel option, fridge/freezer, and plenty of living space

MPG: 26.1 | Top speed: 100mph | 0–62mph in 14.8 secs

