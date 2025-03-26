Amazon Spring Deal Days end on March 31 | Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale ends on 31 March. Shop top daily deals across home, tech, beauty and more before the event finishes.

Amazon’s Spring Sale is one of the best chances to bag seasonal savings across everything from garden tools to top tech. Whether you’re upgrading your home, prepping for sunnier weather or refreshing your skincare shelf, this is the event to watch.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end in 2025?

This year’s Amazon Spring Sale officially ends at 11:59PM on Sunday, 31 March 2025. It’s a week-long event packed with fresh offers daily – but many of the best discounts won’t stick around for long, and stock is already moving fast.

Amazon usually runs the spring event for around a week, with new deals added daily – and sometimes hourly – across key categories like:

What’s included in the sale?

Some of the best offers appear under “Deals of the Day” or “Lightning Deals”, which are time-limited and often in short supply. We’ll be rounding up our top picks below – so scroll down for the best offers live right now, from spring cleaning staples to trending fashion buys.

Standout Spring Deals – Live Now

🔥 Tech deal – Fire TV Stick 4K (42% off)

Stream in ultra-HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Wi-Fi 6 support. The newest-gen Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just £34.99 (was £59.99), making it a smart upgrade for any home setup.

📱 Tablet pick – Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (16% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers smooth Android performance, a vibrant 8.7” display and 64GB of storage – ideal for streaming or browsing on the go. Now £106.88, down from £127.72.

🧼 Cleaning must-have – Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus N (44% off)

No streaks, no fuss – this rechargeable Kärcher window vacuum is a spring-cleaning hero. Now just £44.99 (was £79.99), with handy extras included.

💨 Floorcare winner – Shark Steam Mop (25% off)

The bestselling Shark SteamScrubber tackles tough dirt with rotating pads and steam blast. Save on the top-tier bundle, now £119.99 (was £159.99).

💧 Kitchen upgrade – SodaStream Terra (46% off)

Make fizzy water at home and ditch single-use bottles. The SodaStream Terra is now just £59.59 (was £109.99) and includes everything you need to get started.

🌞 Beauty best buy – CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion (29% off)

Hydrate and protect with CeraVe’s SPF30 face lotion – ideal for sensitive skin and morning routines. Two bottles for £23.50, down from £33.

🌿 Spring décor – LEGO Botanicals Succulents (16% off)

Build your own low-maintenance plant shelf with this soothing LEGO set of 9 faux succulents – now £38.00, down from £44.99.

☕ Coffee machine deal – De’Longhi Magnifica S (20% off)

Barista-quality coffee at home with one-touch brewing, built-in grinder and milk frother. The De’Longhi Magnifica S is down to £279.99 (was £349.00).

Should you wait until the end of the sale?

In short: probably not. While Amazon occasionally drops a final-day flash sale, most of the best bargains are live early and can sell out fast. That’s especially true of well-known brands and top-rated products like the ones above.

If you’re unsure about a discount, you can use price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel to check the item’s pricing history and see if now really is the time to buy.

Final tips

• Use your Watchlist – Bookmark deals or set alerts for lightning deals on your wish list.

• Check bundles – Some products offer better value with accessories included.

• Don’t wait too long – Many deals are limited by both time and stock.

Whether you’re spring-cleaning, streamlining or simply treating yourself, the Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to shop smarter. Just be sure to do it before 31 March.