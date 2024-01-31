Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ban on the dog breed XL Bully is set to come into place under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced restrictions on XL Bullies ahead of a full ban on people keeping the dogs as pets, which comes into place from Thursday, February 1.

The restrictions were announced following a string of attacks on humans, which included fatalities.

However, owners of XL Bully dogs have been applying for exemptions from the ban, with many applications being successful.

What were the restrictions for XL Bully dogs?

From Sunday, December 31 2023, XL Bullies were no longer be allowed out in public, unless they were wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.

It also became illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.

How do I apply for an exemption from the XL Bully ban?

XL Bully owners have been given the opportunity to apply for an exemption, which will allow them to keep their pet, as long as they follow a strict set of rules.

The rules include:

Owners of XL Bully dogs must be aged 16 or over.

A third party public liability insurance for your dog must be obtained.

Your dog must be neutered.

Your dog must be microchipped.

Your dog must be kept on a lead and muzzle when in public at all times.

Your dog must be kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.

A fee of £92.40 must also be paid per dog.

When is the deadline for applying for exemption?

XL Bully owners must apply for a Certificate of Exemption by Wednesday, January 31 2024 at midday.

If a Certificate of Exemption is obtained, the owner must be able to show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or a council dog warden.

An exemption certificate can be obtained online via the gov.uk website.

What if I can’t obtain an exemption certificate?