Wilko has launched huge administration sale with money-saving offers on thousands of products in store. Wilko stores across the country have been seen to be advertising the administration sale, with signs promising ‘1000s of reductions’ across product ranges.

PwC, the company which has been appointed the administrator of the chain confirmed to The Sun that the sale is taking place across all shops. People on Twitter have discussed how they ‘can’t wait’ to find some homeware bargains instore.

One person tweeted: “Need to go wilko for their homeware sale.” Another added: “Wilko is having a super sale today which is good because I need some homeware goods and I might pick up a bargain in the gardening section.”

The sale comes after Wilko announced it appointed administrators after failing to secure a rescue deal, putting about 12,000 jobs at risk last week. The privately-owned firm, which sells everything from stationery to hardware items announced that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators at the High Court this month.

The retailer, which has been on British highstreets since 1930 has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK. The firm’s boss, Mark Jackson, said management had “left no stone unturned” in its attempts to save the business.