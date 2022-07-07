Why Whiskas cat food has disappeared from Tesco’s shelves

Tesco has announced it will no longer stock Mars pet food brands Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree (Adobe)

Tesco has announced it will no longer stock Mars pet food brands Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree.

The announcement comes just days after the supermarket giant said that they would no longer be stocking Heinz products.

So, what types of pet food are no longer available at Tesco and why has this happened?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know.

What types of pet food are no longer available to buy in Tesco?

Stocks of Mars Petcare products, which also includes brands such as Sheba, Cesar, Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree, have either disappeared from Tesco shop shelves, or are in low supply.

They are the latest products that shoppers seem to be unable to buy in Tesco amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Heinz baked beans and tomato ketchup are also unavailable.

Retail analyst Steve Dresser took to Twitter to say he had spotted labels stating there will be no further stock of certain Mars pet food products until 23 July.

Tweeting a photo of the bare shelves in a Tesco store, he wrote: “Re: Tesco & Mars Pet: Gaps definitely opening up on shelf, with the labels indicating no stock arriving to store until 23rd July. All on Mars brands - Cesar, Whiskas & Pedigree.”

In an earlier tweet he wrote “It appears that after Heinz; Tesco could also be running in to dispute with Mars in the Pet category.... (Whiskas, Pedigree Aquarian, Sheba, Cesar, Iams etc etc). Some lines are already showing as out of stock online.”

These pet food items are also out of stock or low in stock on the Tesco website.

Why is the pet food not available to buy in Tesco?

The removal of the pet food brands from the shelves comes as Teso has allegedly refused to pass on price rises from the manufacturer.

Suppliers have reportedly tried to charge customers more for their products to offset the impact of soaring cost inflation in their own operations, but Tesco has insisted it will not pass on price increases to customers.

Tesco previously suggested that price hikes were “unjustifiable” given the UK is in the grip of a major cost of living crisis.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

How have customers reacted?

Tesco customers have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the stance taken by the supermarket giant.

Some said they supported the choice.

One person said: “Good for you @Tesco. Very happy to be a long standing customer. Thank you for your loyalty to your customers.”

Another suggested that other retailers should do the same thing.

They said: “Perhaps all the big supermarkets should pull together against suppler price hikes.”

Other people, however, did not support Tesco.

One person said: “What has happened to consumer choice? @Tesco should let customers decide whether they will pay the higher prices for some products, at least that is what my cats are telling me. They have also told me I need to shop elsewhere.”