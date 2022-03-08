Why is Fitbit recalling smartwatches? How to return yours and refund explained

Fitbit has announced a recall of one of its smartwatches over concerns it can cause burns (Photo: Adobe)

Fitbit has announced a recall of one of its smartwatches over concerns it can cause burns.

But which watch is being recalled and what should you do if you have one?

Here’s what you need to know.

Which Fitbit smartwatches are being recalled?

Fitbit has announced a voluntary recall of its Ionic smartwatches, which the company introduced in 2017 and stopped producing in 2020.

The recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices and does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

Why are they being recalled?

The product is being recalled because the battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat and poses a burn hazard.

The Fitbit website said: “The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users.”

What should you do if you own a Fitbit Ionic?

If you own a Fitbit Ionic, you should stop using your device.

Will I get a refund?

The company is offering a refund of $299 USD to Fitbit Ionic customers.

For information on how to receive a refund, you can visit the company’s refund centre, where you can also receive access to a special discount on select Fitbit devices, bands, and services, if available in your region, for a limited time.

After registering, you’ll receive a discount code for 40% off on up to five select Fitbit devices, as well as complimentary bands for purchased devices and other perks.

For details on what’s included in this offer, visit the Fitbit Ionic Discount Store.

Fitbit also has additional details regarding this recall provided in a FAQ section on it’s website.