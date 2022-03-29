WHSmith launches rapid delivery trial with Deliveroo - full list of stores involved

WHSmith launches a new rapid delivery partnership with Deliveroo as the takeaway delivery business continues to expand further into different sectors.

Deliveroo said it will be able to deliver a range of products including printer cartridges and bestselling novels, arriving to customers in 20 minutes.

The trial, starting on Tuesday (29 March) will cover 10 stores and offer around 600 WHSmith products to customers.

Where is the trial being rolled out?

WHSmith is launching the partnership on Tuesday (29 March) in Reading, Berkshire, and will roll the trial out across nine more stores over the next week.

The 10 stores in the trial are:

Reading,Berkshire

Richmond, south west London

Muswell Hill, north London

Chiswick, west London

Brighton, east Sussex

Cambridge

Oxford

Leeds, west Yorkshire

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Guildford in Surrey

Which WHSmith products can be delivered?

The trial will offer around 600 WHSmith products to customers.

This will include stationery and home-working equipment, children’s revision guides, technology accessories including airpods and best-selling books.

Why is WHSmith partnering with Deliveroo?

It comes after the retailer suffered a tough 2021 due to its airport and train station stores continuing to recover after the heavy impact of the pandemic.

Sean Toal, managing director at WHSmith High Street, said: “We’re always exploring new ways to delight our customers both in store and online by providing them with an exceptional shopping experience.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo for this trial which will complement our existing offer and enable our customers to receive the products that they want and need from us as fast as possible from their local store direct to their door; whether that’s a greetings card, working from home essentials, a last-minute gift or a newly released book.”

What has Deliveroo said?

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with WHSmith in 10 stores across the country.

“WHSmith is the UK’s leading stationery retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products for the whole family.”

This move is Deliveroo’s first major leap into general merchandise.

The company has, however, already grown its retail operation since the pandemic by linking up with supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.