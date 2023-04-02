News you can trust since 1873
What’s on Netflix UK in April 2023: new films and TV shows including Chupa and The Last Kingdom

Here’s a list of new Netflix shows and films set to be released throughout April.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 3 min read

As we enter the month of April, popular streaming platform Netflix is set to roll out a slew of new original series and exclusive movies for viewers to enjoy throughout the month. Each week, Netflix adds new video to the streaming platform, and it can be difficult to discover exactly what you’re looking for.

As viewers try to find what’s interesting on Netflix, they often find themselves scrolling through endless pages of content, trying to decide what to watch. But fear not, as we have got you covered.

From a new stand-up comedy special, Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique, to Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix original documentary, here’s everything you need to know about all the new releases that are coming to Netflix in April.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2023?

    Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Documentary

    The new Netflix documentary will be out in April and follows the singer over several years with exclusive, never-before-seen footage. The documentary has been directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops).

    Netflix said: “The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.

    “Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.”

    Beef Season 1 

    This new comedy-drama, which stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, is about a road rage incident that brings two strangers together. Amy Lau (Wong) is a self-made businesswoman with a picture-perfect life, while Danny Cho (Yeun) is a failed contractor with a chip on his shoulder. Their rivalry drives them throughout the 10-episode series as their lives and relationships become entangled in numerous ways.

    Chupa 

    The movie Chupa, follows a young protagonist who visits Mexico to meet his family and befriends a baby chupacabra - a creature from South American folklore - which he names Chupa.

    The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die lands on Netflix in the middle of April and is a spin off from the popular The Last Kingdom series which ended with its final season a year ago.
    The Last Kingdom - Seven Kings Must Die (Original movie)

    The events in the movie continue directly after the conclusion of Season 5. Uhtred came perilously close to failing in his attempt to reclaim his family’s castle in that episode. Even though he and his soldiers were outnumbered, Uhtred’s daughter rushed to their aid.

    Bebbanburg appeared doomed to burn even before Uhtred entered the city, but the weather changed, bringing storm clouds and rain that put out the fires. King Edward was not pleased to learn that Uhtred, despite his promise to submit, intended to keep Bebbanburg neutral in the event of conflict between Alba and Wessex. It seems the film will begin at that point.

    Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix in April 2023

    April 2

    War Sailor

    April 3

    Magic Mixes

    Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3)

    April 4

    The Signing (Season 1)

    April 5

    Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

    April 6

    Beef (Season 1)

    IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)

    April 7

    Chupa

    April 8

    Oh Belinda

    Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

    Thicker Than Water (Season 1)

    April 9

    Transatlantic (Limited Series)

    Hunger

    April 10

    CoComelon (Season 8)

    April 12

    American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series)

    Fine, Thanks (2023)

    Operation: Nation (2023)

    Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

    April 13

    Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth

    Florida Man (Season 1)

    The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

    April 14

    Phenomena (2023)

    Queenmaker (Season 1)

    Queens on the Run (2023)

    The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

    Weathering (2023)

    April 15

    Doctor Cha (Season 1)

    April 17

    Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

    April 18

    How to Get Rich (2023)

    Longest Third Date (2023)

    April 19

    Chimp Empire (2023)

    Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)

    The Marked Heart (Season 2)

    April 20

    Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)

    The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original

    Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)

    April 21

    A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

    Chokehold (2023)

    Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

    One More Time (2023)

    Rough Diamonds (Season 1)

    Welcome to Eden (Season 2)

    April 22

    Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

    April 25

    John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)

    April 26

    Kiss, Kiss (2023)

    Love After Music (Season 1)

    The Good Bad Mother (Season 1)

    Workin Moms (Season 7)

    April 27

    Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2)

    Sharkdog (Season 3)

    Sweet Tooth (Season 2

    The Nurse (Season 1)

    April 28

    AKA (2023)

    InuYasha (Season 6)

    It’s Us / Ni Sisi (2013)

    King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)

    Wave Makers (Season 1)

    Netflix