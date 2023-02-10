Wetherspoons has hiked the prices on food and drinks at its pubs around the UK. The pub chain has increased prices by 7.5 percent, which adds around 29p to a pint and 75p on food items.

The price increase was revealed when a national newspaper visited one of the pubs, but did point out that prices vary across the country, which may affect how much prices are increased depending on where you live.

Wetherspoons hinted at a price increase back in January during its trading update to its investors. This is the second time in just a few months that the pub chain has hiked their prices, which they said was a direct result of the increase in inflation.

The hike sees the price of a pint of Stella increase from £3.35 to £3.60 and a pint of Guinness from £2.99 to £3.21. A large breakfast has increased from £5.90 to £6.34 and 6oz Burgers with an alcoholic drink from £7.95 to £8.55.

Speaking about the recent increase, a Wetherspoon spokesman told the national newspaper: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two. We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

Full list of price rises at Wetherspoons

Alcohol

Bud Light - from £2.10 to £2.26

Carlsberg - from £2.39 to £2.57

Coors - from £3.19 to £3.43

Carling - from £3.19 to £3.43

Beefeater Gin - from £226 to £360

Budweiser - from £3.25 to £3.49

Guinness - from £2.99 to £3.21

Stella - from £3.35 to £3.60

Corona - from £3.45 to £3.71

San Miguel - from £3.45 to £3.71

Breakfast and brunch

Tea and coffee - from £1.35 to £1.45

Large breakfast - from £5.90 to £6.34

American-Style Pancakes with Ice Cream - from £3.60 to £4.30

All-Day Brunch - from £5.79 to £8.92

All-Day Vegetarian Brunch - from £5.79 to £8.92

Sides and small plates

Side of coleslaw - from £0.95 to £1.20

Side salad - from £1.35 to £1.95

Side of onion rings (six) - from £1.40 to £1.99

Small Nachos - from £3.75 to £5.54

Loaded Chips - from £3.99 to £5.75

Bowl of Chips with Curry Sauce - from £3.65 to £5.32

Italian Tomato & Basil Soup - from £2.30 to £4.03

Bowl of chips - from £3.65 to £3.75

Mains

Wiltshire Cured Ham, Eggs and Chips - from £4.40 to £7.10

Five-Bean Chili - from £5.49 to £7.63

Fish and Chips with alcoholic drink - from £9.90 to £10.65

Ultimate burger with alcoholic drink - from £9.85 to £10.59

British Steak & Kidney Pudding with soft drink - from £5.55 to £7.63

6oz Burgers with alcoholic drink - from £7.95 to £8.55

Gourmet Tennessee Beef Burger - from £7.40 to £9.19

Vegetable Burger - from £5.75 to £6.29

Steak club with alcoholic drink - £9.55 to £10.27

Curry club with alcoholic drink - from £8.55 to £9.19

Chicken Tikka Masala with alcoholic drink - from £9.70 to £10.43

Desserts