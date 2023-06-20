Talking to Andrew Marr on LBC Radio, the boss of the popular pub chain said there are ‘no limits’ on price rises during the cost of living crisis. Mr Martin also said he had ‘no regrets’ over his well-known backing of Brexit despite concerns over the impact it has had on the economy.

The Wetherspoons boss said the cost of a pint of beer would "quite probably" reach £8 if things continue to go on as they are. When questioned about the possibility of one day of the price reaching £10, he responded: “Andrew there are no limits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There are certainly some pubs that do that, and it’s gone up more than you would imagine. Around the country – I go around the country visiting pubs and talking to our pub managers – whereas it’s not a fiver in our pubs, it’s a fiver in a lot of pubs from Penzance to Wick at the moment. So yeah, the price has gone up a hell of a lot.”

Mr Martin previously made headlines after pledging to reduce the price of alcohol in Wetherspoons pubs to an “unbelievably low” price if former Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully managed to leave the European Union by October 2019.

Most Popular

Pouring a pint in Wetherspoons