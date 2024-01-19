Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'Scotland's biggest snowball fight' has taken place in Aberdeenshire featuring more than 300 people. The white war took place at a sports centre in Inverurie on Tuesday (January 16).

Roxana Miskelly, 38, organised the event over Facebook along with husband Scott, 39, after heavy snowfall hit their area. Two teams hurled snowballs at each other over three rounds of fighting under floodlights while music played from a PA system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum-of-one, Roxana, said: "It was amazing. It just started as a bit of a joke which became huge. I Googled the biggest snowball fight in Scotland and there's nothing recorded so this must be it. The world record is about 7,600 people in Canada.

"I think we had up to 350 people maybe. There was a lovely sense of community - teenagers sharing out their snowballs with younger children. People even brought along their tiny babies and people in their 70s came too.

"It was such great fun and there have been no negative comments about it at all. I do feel quite proud of my ridiculous idea that escalated - it was great to see families playing outside on a Tuesday evening.

"There must have been thousands and thousands of snowballs thrown. The beauty of it is that it was so unplanned, and yet it was so much fun and created such a buzz."

'Scotland's biggest snowball fight' has taken place in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Picture: RMR Creative Media / SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the Garioch Sports Centre switched on the flood lights to aid the snowballers on the playing field. Teams mustered around two flags before launching their ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxana has hinted that this might become an annual event. She said: "It would be fun to do this again. I expect we'd be more organised next time.

"It was very chaotic but nobody was hurt and everyone helped each other and was kind. It's also sparked a epidemic of similar events across Scotland which is lovely."

Roxana, son Mac, 13, and Scott, a project manager, had gone to their local park, Cellands, in Inverurie, the evening before, and invited friends on Facebook. About 100 people snowballed each other on Monday but so many were sad to have missed the short-notice get together that the idea for the big event on Tuesday was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxana, who works in recruitment, said: "It was lovely how it happened over two nights: like the Indian wedding of snowball fights. We hadn't given much notice the first evening because it was really just us going to the park.

"People kept messaging saying they were devastated to have missed it and I jokingly said to Scott 'let's organise a Facebook event'."