Footage shows Davis and Driver being led into the back of a police van, when they were arrested in 2017 after the death of their newborn baby. A disturbing video has also been released of Ollie Davis’ mother, Kayleigh, when she was first questioned by Leicestershire Police at the start of a six year investigation.

Baby Ollie suffered 40 bone fractures

One month-old Ollie Davis suffered 40 bone fractures, including a broken neck, which caused his death in October 2017. On Wednesday 10 April 2024, his father, Michael Davis, was sentenced to life behind bars after being convicted of his murder in a trial ending last month.

He was also convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and has been ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison. Ms Driver was sentenced to a total of seven years after being found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Ollie Davis died of a broken neck

Davis, now aged 29 and Driver, now aged 31, both of Carlisle Street, Leicester, were initially arrested by police on 27 October 2017 after a post-mortem examination revealed Ollie had died from the delayed effects of a broken neck, believed to have occurred up to eight days before his death. The injury had led to the compression of the spinal cord which had caused him to stop breathing.

Parents jailed after lengthy investigation

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mark Parish, said: “Ollie was a newborn baby who relied on his parents for everything he needed and it was their duty to love and protect him. Instead, he was let down in the most horrendous way imaginable.