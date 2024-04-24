Watch as officers attempt to catch up with Adam Marmont in his black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:20pm on April 4. Marmont had already been driving the wrong way round roundabouts, whilst the front nearside tyre was shredding. Marmont, of Hyde Meadow, Witney, pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to a total of two years’ in prison at Oxford Crown Court on April 16.

Investigating officer PC Liam Calvert, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “This conviction demonstrates the seriousness of Marmont’s driving, which fell far below that of a competent driver. It was clear to see the defendant was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm. We will not tolerate behaviour such as this on our roads, and will robustly pursue and prosecute those who feel it’s acceptable to disregard the law.”