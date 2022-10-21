Filming of a new blockbuster action thriller starring Jason Statham has started this week in Tyringham, near Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes. The filming is taking place in Tyringham Hall, a privately owned 18th century stately home in the village.

Videos show the Hall waving an American flag, with film crews and helicopters reported on site. The Hall is being used for the filming of The Beekeeper, a new action thriller directed by David Ayers, known for his work on Suicide Squad.

Jason Statham is starring in the film as well as producing alongside director Ayers, Miramax and Cedar Park Entertainment. Other cast members include Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, and Emmy Raver-Lampman of Umbrella Academy fame.

The Beekeeper, written by Kurt Wimmer, follows Jason Statham’s character on a campaign for revenge as he is discovered to have been a former operative of the secretive and powerful network known as ‘The Beekeepers’. The film is also rumoured to be steeped in the tradition of beekeeping, but not much else is known about the plot so far.

Tyringham Hall has been the location for several films and television series in the past, including Killing Eve, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, and Gambit, featuring Cameron Diaz, Alan Rickman and Colin Firth. It is understood that the Hall will feature as an American embassy in the Beekeeper, which started production in London last month.

