Footage captured by an onlooker shows the daring rescue mission in rough sea as an RNLI lifeboat first pulls him from the sea before he's winched up to a helicopter to safety. The man had been walking along the beach, at Cottys Point in Cornwall, when he was cut off by the tide at around 4:30pm on Wednesday (March 27).

Tragically, the charity was unable to save his dog, which had been washed away. Onlooker Steve Finnay, 49, who filmed the rescue, said: "We were in Perranporth for my birthday. We went to the cliff top for a better view of the beach [when] a helicopter [appeared] close to Perran Sands, and quickly realised someone might be in trouble."

