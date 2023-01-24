The UK is experiencing an unusual divide in the weather today (January 24) as some parts in southern England will see lows of -9 this morning and some places in Scotland are likely to experience highs of 13C thanks to a change in wind direction from north to south.

This morning, much of England, including the Midlands and the South East, may experience freezing fog, prompting a l evel three cold weather notice until Friday at 9am. In the village of Santon Downham in West Suffolk, for example, January temperatures are expected to drop to -9.8C. However, not everyone will be freezing.

According to Sky News , the change in wind direction means it is pretty mild in Scotland, and temperature could reach 12C or 13C in Aberdeenshire later today. The Met Office said further south across the rest of England and Wales will still be under the cold conditions - a similar start to Monday.

Forecaster Craig Snell said: “When there is a cloud, it’s going to feel pretty cold, but in the sunshine, although it will be cold, the sun will help negate the cold a little bit, so all in all it’s pretty similar to Monday.”

While the current Arctic blast will be replaced by milder air from the Atlantic, it will take longer for it to reach the south, and the remainder of the week is expected to be quite wet, the Met Office said.

On Monday, the Met Office dispelled reports that the UK would experience a “snow bomb” following the level three cold weather alert, which they said were likely “to be exaggerated.”

Met Office meteorologist, Dan Stroud, told The Guardian that predictions for the beginning of February were actually “quite mild.”

He said after the start of the week, the warmer temperatures experienced in Scotland will filter south and the temperatures are expected to be “back where they should be across the majority of the country” by the middle of the week.

Met Office 5-day weather forecast

Today (January 24)

Mostly cloudy across much of Scotland, northern England, Northern Ireland, northwest Wales, and southeastern England, with rain possible in the west. Brighter elsewhere, with early freezing fog taking some time to disperse. It’s cold in the south.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy across much of the northern half of the UK, with some rain falling over western hills and more broadly across Scotland later. Frosty with some freezing fog further south.

Wednesday (January 25)

Early cloud and rain across Scotland, moving southeast and eventually reaching southern England. Brighter weather will follow, but with showers in the north. During the morning, freezing fog blanketed the southern United Kingdom.

From Thursday through Saturday (January 26 - January 27)