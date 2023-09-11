The Met Office said much of the UK will see a drop in temperatures following days of heatwave.

After seven straight days of heat in the 30C range in September, much of the UK will see a significantly cooler week this week thanks to thunderstorms and rainy periods that will lower the temperatures, the Met Office said.

On Monday, September 11, many parts of England and Wales will begin the day with clouds and rain outbreaks that will move south-east with some heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms. However, some areas will continue to be warm and muggy, with London likely reaching a high of 27C.

Meteorologist Rachel Ayers said : “There will be some sunny spells as well and it will still feel fairly present in the sunshine that we are starting to see those temperatures come down from what we saw last week and over the weekend but still clinging on to some of that warmth across the southeast, with highs getting into the mid to high 20s here.”

She said Monday night will bring rain to much of the south and east of the UK, but that the north would see many clear periods of wind coming from the north. For parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the far north of England, she said tonight will be cool, but for much of England and Wales, it will be another warm and muggy night.

The majority of Wales and England will see rain outbreaks on Tuesday, September 12, while the southeast will get heavy showers and some sunshine. However, Scotland and Northern Ireland will experience plenty of sunshine following the heavy rain.

Temperatures will drop from the north, she said, with mid to high teens across northern parts of the UK. Rachel said: “...still getting into the low 20s, across the south of England and Wales for one more day.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday will see a much more settled day, she said, with patchy clouds around and possibly some odd light showers. However, the winds from the north will bring the temperatures down into the low 20s in the southern part and Wales.

She added: “But settled weather will be short-lived as clouds will increase from Thursday as low pressure starts to dominate once again.”

Various areas in the East and South East of England such as Cambridge, Rochester and Canterbury reached 31C at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon (September 10) while the area near London’s Heathrow Airport hit 30C around 1pm.

The heatwave created a new record for the number of days in a row in September with temperatures of 30C or above, and the clear skies and Saharan dust produced stunning sunsets and sunrises.

UK 5-day forecast

Monday (September 11)

A band of rain and showers continues to move southeastwards with fresher conditions behind. Mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells although further showers later. Cooler away from the far southeast.

Tonight, rain continues to move southeast, becoming slow-moving at times. Remaining humid with mist and low cloud in the southeast, but clearer and much cooler with isolated showers in the northwest.

Tuesday (September 12)

Mostly dry and sunny as rain will eventually clear southeastwards by the end of Tuesday. Feeling cooler than of late with temperatures around average, away from the very far southeast.

Outlook for Wednesday (September 13) to Friday (September 15):