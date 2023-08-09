An easyJet plane was surrounded by police at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport after it made an emergency landing.

EasyJet flight EZY3360 was flying from Palma de Mallorca and began to have trouble while flying over North Wales at midday on Tuesday (August 8) when it squawking 7700 to indicate an emergency. The plane managed to land at its intended destination of Liverpool John Lennon Airport but was surrounded by police and firefighters.

According to the airline, the emergency landing happened due to a ‘technical issue’. An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY3360 from Palma to Liverpool on August 8 was met by emergency services on arrival at Liverpool as a precaution only, due to a technical issue.

“The captain performed a routine landing in line with procedures and passengers disembarked normally. The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”