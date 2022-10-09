UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying draw: Who have England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland been drawn against?
How the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group draw unfolded - including who England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will face in the qualifiers.
The draw has now officially been made for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages, including the group of oppositions that England, Scotland and Wales will take on as they hope to reach the finals of the competition. The European Football Championship will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024.
The Three Lions suffered heartbreak in the last Euros - the delayed Euro 2020 - as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s side will be eager to go one step better and win the prestigious trophy at Germany 2024, but first, they must get through the qualifying phase.
As must Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland f they want to have the chance of being dark horses in the competition. Here’s how the draw unfolded.
What group are England in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?
England have been drawn in Group C and they will match up with Italy in a Euro 2020 final reunion. They will also take on the other following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:
- Italy
- Ukraine
- North Macedonia
- Malta
What group are Scotland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?
Scotland have been drawn in Group A and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:
- Spain
- Norway
- Georgia
- Cyprus
What group are Wales in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?
Wales have been drawn in Group D and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:
- Croatia
- Armenia
- Turkey
- Latvia
What group are Northern Ireland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?
Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group H and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:
- Denmark
- Finland
- Slovenia
- Kazakhstan
- San Marino
The full UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw - all groups
Group A:
- Spain
- Scotland
- Norway
- Georgia
- Cyprus
Group B:
- Netherlands
- France
- Republic of Ireland
- Greece
- Gibraltar
Group C:
- Italy
- England
- Ukraine
- North Macedonia
- Malta
Group D:
- Croatia
- Wales
- Armenia
- Turkey
- Latvia
Group E:
- Poland
- Czechia
- Albania
- Faroe Islands
- Moldova
Group F:
- Belgium
- Austria
- Sweden
- Azerbaijan
- Estonia
Group G:
- Hungary
- Serbia
- Montenegro
- Bulgaria
- Lithuania
Group H:
- Denmark
- Finland
- Slovenia
- Kazakhstan
- Northern Ireland
- San Marino
Group I:
- Switzerland
- Israel
- Romania
- Kosovo
- Belarus
- Andorra
Group J:
- Portugal
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Iceland
- Luxembourg
- Slovakia
- Liechtenstein
What were the Pots for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw?
UNL POT
- Netherlands
- Croatia
- Spain
- Italy
POT 1
- Denmark
- Portugal
- Belgium
- Hungary
- Switzerland
- Poland
POT 2
- France
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- England
- Wales
- Israel
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Serbia
- Scotland
- Finland
POT 3
- Ukraine
- Iceland
- Norway
- Slovenia
- Republic of Ireland
- Albania
- Montenegro
- Romania
- Sweden
- Armenia
POT 4
- Georgia
- Greece
- Turkey
- Kazakhstan
- Luxembourg
- Azerbaijan
- Kosovo
- Bulgaria
- Faroe Islands
- North Macedonia
POT 5
- Slovakia
- Northern Ireland
- Cyprus
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Gibraltar
- Estonia
- Latvia
- Moldova
- Malta
POT 6
- Andorra
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino