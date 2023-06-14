Buckingham Palace officials have refused to say whether Harry and Meghan have been invited to the King’s official birthday celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly left off the invite list for the historic Trooping the Colour which will mark Charles’ first birthday as King.

Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign"> Sovereign for over 260 years. While King Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14, monarchs typically have two birthdays, with one marked by Trooping the Colour.

The Trooping the Colour parade route leads from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and back again. The event will be a historic one as the event marks the first of King Charles’ reign.

All senior members of the royal family are set to make an appearance during the event, as the royals take in the parade and greet crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, it remains unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

The couple moved to the US in 2020 but were invited to the event hosted by the late Queen last year. Since then, Harry’s memoir and the couple’s Netflix documentary are believed to have strained their relationship with the royals.

A Daily Mail source reported: "I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend." According to the source, the lack of invite was "a reflection on the state of relations".

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter

What is Trooping the Colour?

During the ceremony, more than 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The streets will be lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

When is Trooping the Colour 2023?

Trooping the colour 2023 will take place on Saturday, June 17. The parade is set to last for two hours, starting at 10.25am and ending at 12.25pm, when the royals will then head to the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

meghan markle and prince harry

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023

