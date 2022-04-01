Top tips for those in long-distance relationships on how to keep the love alive

Since the start of the pandemic, long-distance relationships have become increasingly common. Whether it be a choice or a consequence of navigating our modern-day world, research has found that more than 90% of people living in the UK and Europe have been in a long-distance relationship.

Therefore, sexual wellness experts at Sinful have compiled some top tips to keep the spark alive between you and your partner, no matter how far the distance.

1. Communicate to feel connected

When in a long-distance relationship, having the right amount of communication so you feel emotionally connected to your partner when you’re unable to be physically with them, is important. However, it is also important not to excessively communicate or communicate too little.

Additionally, the method of communication which you choose to have with your partner will also help you to reinforce your bond. For example, whilst texts are great to send quick updates, opt for phone- and video calls to have some quality time with your loved one.

2. Check in with each other's feelings

Whilst you may be physically apart from your loved one, it is important to check in with each other’s feelings to keep the intimacy alive. Likewise, understanding when your partner needs reassurance and giving it to them will help you both feel loved in your relationship.

3. Go on virtual dates

A great way of spending some quality time with your partner when you are unable to be together physically is through virtual dates. Think of an activity that you both enjoy doing, such as watching your favourite TV show or baking together. Having thoughtful, romantic moments like this will be sure to keep your dates as exciting and engaging as possible.

4. Have a plan of when you're next going to see each other

Knowing when you’re next going to see your loved one is important. Try to organise a date to meet up in person as it will give you both something to look forward to. A great way to keep track of your reunion is to install a countdown app. This allows you to visualise when you’re next going to see each other. After all, they do say absence makes the heart grow fonder!

5. Keep the desire burning

Don’t be afraid to send flirty messages to your loved one. Sexual tension is important in a relationship, so keep the spark alive with some late-night sexting. It’s a great way to both make you feel loved by one another and keep the passion burning.

Ditte Jensen, Sexual Wellness Expert at Sinful, comments on improving sexual satisfaction in long-distance relationships said: “In long-distance relationships, it often requires that extra bit of effort to satisfy our sexual cravings and maintain sexual- and emotional intimacy with our partners.

“By being in touch with our own bodies, we can communicate our needs and preferences better to our partner. This can actually result in heightened sexual fulfilment once couples get the chance to be intimate with their partners face-to-face!”