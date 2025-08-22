Top signs of modern bravery are telling the boss they're wrong and skinny dipping

Torgi Squire shows off his girders by cold-water swimming | Robert Perry / PinPep / SWNS

The top signs of modern-day bravery include telling the boss when they’re wrong, letting someone know how you really feel about them – and skinny dipping.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 29 per cent think cold-water swimming indicates a heroic disposition – and 15 per cent feel wearing skimpy swimwear to the beach without shame is a sure sign of maverick courage.

The survey also found 75 per cent of the nation would like to be braver – as 34 per cent admitted to doing something daring less than once a year, if ever.

And five per cent have never managed to do something that’s scared them.

The research celebrates IRN-BRU’s return of their famous 'Made in Scotland from Girders' catchphrase, which is the first time the line has been seen since the 90s, encouraging people to be themselves and find their inner gumption.

Kenny Nicholson, a spokesperson for the brand, said: "Having the girders to go make something happen, or just be yourself, is something we should all be able to tap into.

“And the results of the survey show that most of us really want to unlock that inner, unapologetic courage.

“Whether that’s telling a manager they’re wrong about something or simply picking up the phone to call rather than text, the idea of being ‘Made from Girders’ is about inner strength and being able to steel your way through life, whether what we face is big or small, serious or silly.”

Modern bravery - speaking up, sharing feelings & taking the plunge | Robert Perry / PinPep / SWNS

The everyday acts we see as brave

This lack of bravery may be why half of the nation that have a bucket list (50 per cent) fear they won't ever get to the end of it.

In fact, only 25 per cent of believe they’ll have the courage to complete their personal ambitions within their lifetime.

The study also went on to find 10 per cent of us consider admitting not liking Taylor Swift is brave – for fear of backlash.

And nearly half (49 per cent) of the nation wish they had the confidence to wear clothes they consider to be ‘out there’.

Even everyday actions – like picking up the phone to call someone rather than text (11 per cent) or asking a stranger for directions (10 per cent) are considered to be brave in this day and age.

More than four in 10 (45 per cent) also admitted they would never in a million years be courageous enough to tackle a stand-up comedy set.

While 44 per cent would refuse the chance to be on reality TV and 31 per cent don’t think they’ve got the fortitude to move to a new country.

But three in 10 (30 per cent) confessed they’d be likely to do something courageous if there was a chance of getting a funny story out of it.

Kenny Nicholson from IRN-BRU, which has also released a hilarious new TV advert featuring a courageous performance from a 13-year-old from Glasgow – who has never acted before, added: “Facing your fears or taking on a new challenge, be it really belting out your favourite karaoke song or even summoning the courage to tell someone you love them, can have a truly profound effect on your life and how you choose to live it.

“If there’s no guts, there’s no glory – that’s why it’s worthwhile digging deep and finding those girders.”

The top 25 signs of having girders (Maverick Bravery):

1. Standing up to your boss when they’re in the wrong

2. Telling someone how you really feel about them

3. Asking your boss for a pay rise

4. Cold water swimming in the UK

5. Admitting you have no idea what’s going on in a meeting

6. Asking someone out face-to-face rather than over text

7. Being first on the dance floor

8. Telling someone you don’t like the meal they’ve made

9. Skinny dipping

10. Sending food back in a restaurant

11. Starting a conversation with a stranger

12. Joining a gym class when you have no idea what you’re doing

13. Deleting all your social media accounts for good

14. Wearing something trendy that completely out of your comfort zone

15. Wearing skimpy swimwear to the beach without shame

16. Attempting DIY without Googling first

17. Posting a live video of yourself on social media

18. Eating a chilli you’ve been warned about

19. Going out without wearing any underwear

20. Telling someone they are not funny

21. Spotting a celebrity in public and saying hi to them

22. Calling someone instead of texting them

23. Asking a stranger for directions

24. Answering the phone to an unknown number

25. Admitting you don’t like a popular artist (e.g. Taylor Swift)