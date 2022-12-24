As Christmas Day nears, so does the peculiar week in the lead-up to the new year where Brits eat whatever they want, slob in front of the TV and in most cases, don’t even know what day it is. If you’re one of those who stay in their pyjamas for the duration of the Christmas period then you are not alone.

In a survey, Brits have fessed up to their Christmas guilty pleasures, from eating chocolate before breakfast on Christmas Day to buying gifts for themselves instead of their loved ones during the Christmas shopping trip.

Vivino, the world’s largest wine app has revealed the UK’s favourite Christmas guilty pleasures, with the top three being food related. A whopping 40 per cent of Brits said eating pigs-in-blankets was their biggest Christmas guilty pleasure, followed by ‘snacking late at night’ (31 per cent) and ‘eating leftovers straight from the fridge’ (30 per cent).

It’s not all food-related though with other favourites including cracking open bubbly for breakfast (25 per cent), while a quarter said that they will embrace their inner child by rewatching favourite Christmas movies from childhood.

Other high scorers include staying in pyjamas all day and one in five said they will get stuck into the chocolate for the first meal of the day.

Paul Jones, Wine Director at Vivino, said: “At Vivino, we actively encourage people to throw away the rule book and enjoy things their way. Christmas is a time for family, friends and fun, so whatever your pleasure, be it drinking fizz for breakfast, sneaking leftover pigs-in-blankets from the fridge, or binge-watching your favourite movies on the sofa, Vivino helps you find your perfect wine to match however you do Christmas.”

The UK’s Top 10 Christmas Guilty Pleasures

