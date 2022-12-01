Miriam Margolyes stunned ITV viewers after she swore live on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning. The 81-year-old criticised a crew member’s dress sense in a way which left daytime host Holly Willoughby totally gobsmacked.

Telling a story about how she never wears shorts to any of her auditions after she promised her agent not to, the actress went on to explain that people should not be allowed to wear what they want to work. It is safe to say that both hosts of This Morning wholeheartedly did not agree with Miriam’s statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Willoughby reacted by innocently stating: “I think it’s very rude of a person to suggest what you should wear, you should wear what you like shouldn’t you?” Miriam disagreed before taking aim at an ITV crew member who was wearing a skirt in a moment that shocked viewers.

Miriam Margolyes said: “No. When you go to an audition you’ve got to wear what is acceptable. I mean one of the ladies who works here, she’s just wearing a p**** pelmet," she declared, before continuing: "It’s far too short!"

Most Popular

In the aftermath, Holly gasped in pure shock and tried her best not to laugh whilst looking at co-host Phillip Schofield, who looked apologetically off-screen. Revealing the identity of the worker as Ella, Phil urged the cameras to not show her, he said: “Do not point the camera at Ella, you look gorgeous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad