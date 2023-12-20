This is the ultimate international Christmas wish list

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festive season, found 88 per cent love getting goodies from abroad - with many hoping to unwrap a leather wallet or handbag from Italy on the 25th.

One in four would love to receive maple syrup from Canada, and 21 per cent have their eye on manuka honey from New Zealand. Others want to unwrap a Spanish olive oil set, flower bulbs from the Netherlands, and speciality beers from Belgium.

The research was commissioned by HSBC UK, and Global Money data from the bank shows customers have been spending the most money on online purchases from the USA in the twelve months since it launched, followed by Spain, France and the UAE.

Pella Frost, head of everyday banking at the brand, said: “During the holiday season, there's something truly magical about receiving gifts from abroad. It's not just about the contents of the parcel, it's about the sentiment behind it and the effort the gift giver has put into sourcing something extra special for a loved one. As an international bank, we know consumers have more international tastes and interests than ever before, which is why so many are eager to experience something truly authentic from the countries we love.”

The right gift inspiration

The study also found half feel receiving a gift from abroad makes it more unique, while for 28 per cent, it is often something they have never tried before.

Whereas 43 per cent reckon it just feels a little fancier getting a gift which has travelled from overseas.

It also emerged 43 per cent of Christmas lovers have gifted presents from abroad in the past, with 82 per cent of these picking them up on their travels - and 45 per cent went online to find that special something, the research, conducted via OnePoll, found.

In fact, 30 per cent are planning on wrapping up a foreign present this Christmas for a loved one, with France being the leading country UK shoppers are turning to for gift inspiration.

It is followed by Italy and the USA - with the average shopper spending nearly £90 on items from abroad.

However, many have encountered barriers when it comes to shopping abroad, with 73 per cent finding the cost of delivery restrictive and 64 per cent worried about the time it takes to arrive.

While 45 per cent were unsure if sites were trusted retailers, 38 per cent have encountered additional charges because they haven’t paid in the local currency.

Pella Frost, from HSBC UK Global Money, which allows customers to convert, hold or send money to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide without paying the bank’s fees, added: “It’s clear from our research that customers love the idea of giving and receiving gifts from outside the UK – but typically there are cost barriers. At a time when every penny counts, we want to make sure shoppers can spend their money globally without facing additional fees at the checkout.”

