The retro gadgets worth thousands of pounds - including a £5k Nintendo 64

Nintendo 64

Retro gadgets such as Nintendo 64s and Walkmans are highly sought after items on eBay and could be worth thousands of pounds.

A Super Mario 64 cartridge broke a world record earlier this year when it sold for £1.08 million - marking the sale of the most expensive video game in history.

Other lucrative retro gadgets are also being sold online worth thousands.

Researchers at phone accessories company Case24 have compiled a list of the top-selling retro gadgets.

What are the top-selling retro gadgets?

The most valuable are old-school Nintendo consoles, the study found.

A Nintendo 64 in perfect condition, which launched in 1996 for £36, has sold for as much as £5,095 in eBay auctions.

Old Gameboys are also selling for around £1,000 - with the Gameboy Colour Atomic Purple Clear selling for £995.

Old game cartridges are also selling for extraordinary amounts.

Alongside the record-breaking Super Mario 64, an original Legend of Zelda cartridge sold for £630,000.

What other gadgets are making profits?

HP calculator watches from 1977 could be worth up to £2,895.

Boomboxes from 1966 have fetched £1,300, while Sony TPS-L2 Walkmans from 1979 have sold for £1,000.

Originals of today’s popular gadgets such as the iPhone and Polaroid camera are also selling for good amounts of money on the market.

The first iPhone, from 2007, has sold for £595, and a Polaroid camera from 1984 sold for £723.

Nineteenth century typewriters are worth as much as £1,000, and an old Bakelite rotary phone has fetched £3,877.

Original packaging and the overall condition of the item can boost its selling price.

Even if the item is damaged or broken, you can get it repaired and resell it.

The value of items increase over time so don’t be in a rush to sell your retro gadgets - you could make more money in a few years.