As Edinburgh pays their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles Cathedral, the operation is underway in London ahead of the near five days that the Queen will be lying in state at Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster. Though there are no official books of condolence in any of the Royal Residencies, a number of boroughs across London have their own books of condolence, while the Royal Family website has a digital version and Nationalworld also has their own digital book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II. With such an unprecedented security operation in effect ahead of the State Funeral on September 19, road closures have already been announced by Transport for London and a number of football games have been postponed due to security and policing logistics. So as people start to queue outside the Palace of Westminster, awaiting wristbands to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, we take a look at security measures that have been announced so far by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media \u0026amp; Sport. Though people have already started queuing outside the Palace of Westminster, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media \u0026amp; Sport have not officially released the route in which people can queue in order to see The Queen lying-in-state. On their official website, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media \u0026amp; Sport have stated that they will update this information at 10:00pm on September 14 2022. We will of course update this article when such information is unveiled. Queues are now estimated to reach 13 hours, according to the latest report from Sky News, so there will be very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving. It is advised therefore that the following items are brought while queuing: Step-free access will be available for those who need it. More information about the route for the lying-in-state queue will be provided at 10pm on Tuesday 13 September. Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within the Palace of Westminster. No other animals are permitted. Unfortunately, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media \u0026amp; Sport have confirmed that no photography, videoing or mobile phones unless on silent or turned off will be allowed in Westminster Hall where The Queen’s coffin will lay-in-rest. As expected, there are a large number of items that have been prohibited to be brought into Westminster Hall, where The Queen’s body will be laying-in-state. A search point will be set up ahead of entering Westminster Hall and any items will be confiscated and not returned. The security search point will have step-free access. These range from flasks or non-transparent water bottles, food or any liquid of any kind through to floral arrangements and banners/placards that may, to quote the Digital, Culture, Media \u0026 Sport, could be used to cause a disturbance. Any illegal items will be dealt with directly by the police. The full list of prohibited items that will be removed when reaching the search point: Yes - however much like carry-on luggage when travelling in an airplay, there is a limit on the size of the bag you can bring inside Westminster Hall. One small bag per person, no bigger than 40cm x 30cm x 20m, can be taken inside Westminster Hall. Any bags that are larger than that, or one person carrying multiple bags, will need to be left at a baggage drop off point to be confirmed the evening of September 14 2022. Capacity at the baggage drop is expected to be very limited. Any luggage or items that are left unattended for any reason will be destroyed at the owners own risk. Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 14 September. It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September - the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral.