The working men’s club where the cast of The Full Monty bared all for the film’s iconic strip scene now lies derelict - despite hopes a reboot would breathe new life into it. Shiregreen Club was used as the filming location for one of the most famous scenes in British cinema during the final scene of the 1997 blockbuster.

But as the the original cast reprised their roles for a reboot on Disney+ 25 years on , eerie photos taken inside the club show it lying abandoned and run down. It has almost been frozen in time since its developers called last orders on it in 2018 - and earlier this year it was gutted by a blaze.

Newspapers, comic books and even a pair of glasses have been left behind in the abandoned boozer in Sheffield , South Yorkhire. Film fan and urban explorer Kyle, from Leeds, snuck into the pub to document its current state.

And he couldn’t resist getting on stage to emulate lovable rogue Gaz Schofield, played by Robert Carlyle, and his troupe of amateur strippers on the pub’s stage. Kyle said: “I’d seen there was a reboot of the Full Monty, I knew it was filmed in Sheffield, but I wondered if there was anywhere used in the film that was abandoned.

“I came across the social club which was used in the final scene, but I’d never seen any pictures of it since it closed. When I got inside, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was amazing.

“It has the stage area, the bar, three massive pool tables in the room. I was hoping to find something related to the Full Monty, but there was nothing.”

The pub was seen by millions of fans worldwide when Gaz, Dave, Gerald, Lomper, Guy and Horse got naked to the tune of You Can Leave Your Hat On. The pals choreographed a striptease act to earn some cash after losing their jobs at the local steelworks in post-industrial Sheffield.

Kyle’s photos show the pub’s bar with its shutters down, a discarded Viz comic and its three pool tables lying covered in rubble. He set his tripod up on the bar to take a picture of himself on the stage where the show’s climax was filmed.

He added: “I looked at the stage and it brought back a sense of nostalgia from that scene. I just had to get up and get a photo on the stage - it’s one of the most iconic scenes in British cinema.”

The pub became a bit of a tourist hotspot thanks to the film becoming a box office smash-hit, raking in a staggering £200 million on a measly £3.5million budget. But after it closed it doors five years ago after almost a century at the heart of the community, it has faced an uncertain future.

An application to bulldoze it to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition to save the club. Locals had the follow-up series, streaming now on Disney+, would see the club restored to its former glory.

In a facebook post, Former landlady Anne Bentley said: “It breaks my heart to see this amazing working men’s club in such a state of vandal. My late husband and I was steward and stewardess for 16 years and I was there during the filming of the great Full Monty, so it’s so upsetting to see a great social club looking sad as it is today.”

Local councillor Garry Weatherall said: “A local ward councillor, I had tried exhaustively to find a new use for the building, but its condition for works to bring it back into any safe use had proved fruitless. The owner had agreed to work with local members on a alternative uses but the costs for repairs and renovations - even pre pandemic - were prohibitive sadly.