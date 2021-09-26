The best places to visit in the North West

There is really no need to be making plans for foreign shores with so much to do in the North West.

For those more used to taking their annual holiday overseas it would be easy to overlook the wide variety of options on our own doorstep.

From New Brighton to Southport in Merseyside and right up the coast to the Lancastrian resorts of St Annes and Morecambe the region has beaches to rival anywhere in the world.

Unwind by the sea at Formby Beach

Everyone loves a trip to Blackpool but what of the less well known coastal attractions like the golden sands of Formby where the dramatic sweep of dunes affords views from Cumbria down to North Wales.

And instead of a promenade there are lush pinewood pathways to explore while keeping an eye out for red squirrels with the village home to one of the country’s largest colonies.

It is just one of the region’s gems and it is little wonder the Queen reputedly once said she would be happy to retire to the North West.

Marvel at the beautiful scenery of the Lake District

Her majesty had her eyes on the Ribble Valley which may not share the Lake District’s international reputation but that’s great news for those who enjoy country pubs, stunning scenery and bracing walks in the countryside.

The wide open spaces make it possible to head off in your hiking boots and only see sheep all day.

The Inn at Whitewell at Clitheroe comes highly recommended by people in the know and for the real foodies over the county border in Cumbria there are currently seven Michelin star restaurants, including the two star L’Enclume in Cartmel.

For those who prefer a city break to a rural retreat there's so much to choose from.

Relax by the waterfront at Liverpool's Albert Dock

Albert Dock, Liverpool (photo: Eileen Holmesievers)

With Liverpool's pretty green spaces, rich musical heritage and intriguing maritime past, the city has something for every taste.

Add in the world heritage waterfront, bold architecture and vast collection of museums, coupled with its eclectic mix of bars and restaurants, and you’ll soon discover why a city break to Liverpool is an attractive proposition.

It’s a similar scene over in Manchester with hip places like the Hatch on Oxford Road, extending a warm welcome to the dozens of independent retailers and street food kitchens based there.

Visit some rhinos at Knowsley Safari Park