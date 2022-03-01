The baby names that have fallen in popularity over the past five years
Some baby names are becoming less popular
Scarlett, Harvey and Jayden are the baby names that have fallen out of favour the most over the past five years, according to new research.
While other popular monikers like Jessica and Samuel have fallen from grace, names belonging to several key members of the Royal Family are also slipping down the rankings too as Harry, Elizabeth, Charlotte, William and Charles have all experienced a decline in popularity.
Online casino Slingo have analysed the most up-to-date ONS data from 2016 to 2020 to determine which forenames could be fading into obscurity in years to come.
They’ve assessed the names from the Top 100 (with #1 being the most popular) that could be going out of fashion after continually sliding down the popularity rankings over the last five years.
Biggest Consistent Fallers in the Top 100 from 2016-2021
Rank 2016/2017
Rank 2020/2021
Places fallen
Jayden
61
98
37
Harvey
54
86
32
Scarlett
18
50
32
Lilly
60
91
31
Georgia
54
84
30
Abigail
58
87
29
Holly
52
81
29
Jessica
8
37
29
Amber
55
83
28
Riley
40
67
27
Lucy
43
69
26
Chloe
23
46
23
Lola
42
65
23
Samuel
24
47
23
Daniel
28
50
22
Ellie
48
67
19
Heidi
76
95
19
Elizabeth
38
56
18
Hannah
57
75
18
David
43
60
17
Dylan
38
55
17
Charles
72
88
16
Toby
46
62
16
Imogen
37
52
15
Jacob
5
19
14
Emily
3
15
12
James
12
24
12
Sophie
14
26
12
Alice
17
27
10
Harrison
32
41
9
William
11
20
9
Charlotte
12
20
8
Ella
9
16
7
Edward
23
29
6
Harry
2
8
6
Jack
4
10
6
Eva
30
35
5
Baby names that have consistently dropped down the Top 100 since 2016
RANK
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Jayden
61
71
77
79
98
Harvey
54
66
78
78
86
Scarlett
18
30
35
44
50
Lilly
60
64
67
86
91
Georgia
54
63
71
75
84
Abigail
58
73
77
83
87