A secondary school in Gloucestershire is ‘in lockdown’, according to police. Gloucestershire police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road.

“The school is in lockdown while police are at the scene. More information will be released in due course.” Not much is known about the incident, including why the school is in lockdown and why emergency services are currently at the scene.

The heads at a neighbouring school told parents in an email: "An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy (Tewkesbury School) and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown.

"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children. During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.