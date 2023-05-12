Tesco has issued a warning to customers as millions of pounds worth of Clubcard vouchers are due to expire in just a couple of weeks. The supermarket giant warned that around three million Tesco customers are yet to redeem their Clubcard vouchers which can be spent to bring down the price of shopping, or spent on a day out.

Tesco said £15 million pounds worth of vouchers are set to expire on May 31 after being issued in 2021. Under the current rules Tesco Clubcard customers have two years to spend Clubcard points once the voucher has been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers, or to pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

Tash Whitmey, Tesco’s loyalty director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, which could potentially save shoppers up to £351 a year.

Most Popular

Tesco is making changes to its Clubcard scheme next week

“And with more than £15million worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of May, we’re reminding customers to spend them to help with the shopping budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco currently has over 100 “Reward Partners” including Disney+, Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Pizza Express, Legoland and Zizzi. Customers can also swap vouchers for money off their Tesco mobile bill, or for fuel at Tesco forecourts with every 150 points being exchanged for the value of £1.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the warning comes after Tesco is set to make a major change to its point system next month. From June 14, the value of Tesco Clubcard points will change. At present, you can triple the value of your Clubcard points with most of Tesco’s partner firms - for example, £5 in Clubcard Points could get you a £15 voucher at a Zizzi branch, or towards cinema tickets.

But from June 14 you will only be able to double your points meaning you will get less value for points. Tesco said the change was being put in place to allow it to maintain a wide range of Clubcard rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to use Tesco Clubcard vouchers

To convert your Clubcard points into vouchers you should visit the Tesco Clubcard app. Select to turn points into vouchers, and click ‘request vouchers.’ Your voucher should then appear in your account within 24 hours. To convert points to vouchers you must have at least 150 points on your Tesco account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I use my Tesco Clubcard vouchers