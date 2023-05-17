News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Tesco slashes price of cooking oil and pasta in latest round of price cuts - full list of reduced products

Tesco has slashed the price of oil and pasta in its latest round of price reductions to combat the cost of living crisis.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Tesco has cut the price of vegetable oil and pasta to help combat the cost of living crisis. Alongside these reductions, the supermarket chain has also cut the cost of 28 cupboard essentials.

The retailer is the latest supermarket to drop the price of essential items, with the likes of Sainsbury’s Aldi, Asda and Lidl joining the chain in cutting the price of milk by at least 5p.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tesco is dropping the price of 30 products across its larger stores and online, with 15p off 500g and 1kg packs of own-brand pasta, 14p off its one litre vegetable oil and 15p off its one litre sunflower oil.

The price reductions come as grocery inflation leapt by more than 19% in March 2023 compared to last year, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

Most Popular

    Ashwin Prasad, Tesco Group’s chief product officer, said: "As we see deflation coming through on key cupboard essentials such as pasta and cooking oil, we’re pleased to pass on these savings to customers.

    “We hope that by reducing prices on these thirty products which are bought week-in, week-out, we can help customers spend less."

    Hide Ad

    Tesco price cuts - full list

    Hide Ad
    Tesco has announced another round of price cuts on its own-brand pasta and cooking oil as it sees deflation making its way through to cupboard essentials.Tesco has announced another round of price cuts on its own-brand pasta and cooking oil as it sees deflation making its way through to cupboard essentials.
    Tesco has announced another round of price cuts on its own-brand pasta and cooking oil as it sees deflation making its way through to cupboard essentials.
    • Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G - old: 95p new: 80p
    • Tesco Quick Cook Spaghetti Pasta 500G - old: 95p new: 80p
    • Tesco Fusilli Pasta 500G - old: 95p new: 80p
    • Tesco Farfalle Pasta Bows 500G - old: 95p new: 80p
    • Tesco Spirali Pasta 500G - old: 95p new: 80p
    • Tesco Short Spaghetti Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Rigatoni Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Whole Wheat Penne Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Penne Pasta Quills 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Spinach Farfalle 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Macaroni Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Whole Wheat Spaghetti 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Quick Cook Fusilli Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shell 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Tricolore Fusilli Pasta Twists 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Linguine Pasta 500G - old price: 95p new price: 80p
    • Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta 500G - old price: £1.35 new price: £1.20
    • Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Fusilli 500G - old price: £1.35 new price: £1.20
    • Tesco Organic Spaghetti Pasta 500G - old price: £1.35 new price: £1.20
    • Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Fusilli Whole Wheat Pasta 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Macaroni Pasta 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Penne Whole Wheat Pasta 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shells 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Spaghetti Pasta 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Pasta Quills 1Kg - old price: £1.65 new price: £1.50
    • Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L - old price: £1.99 new price: £1.85
    • Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 1L - old price: £2.40 new price: £2.25
    Related topics:TescoSupermarketFood