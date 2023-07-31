Teacher strikes have now ended in England after all four unions have accepted a 6.5 percent pay rise that was presented to them by the government. Members of the NEU voted overwhelmingly to accept the pay offer.

Speaking on the news that the pay off has been accepted, and the strikes would now end, the education secretary said the offer being accepted was “good news” for teachers, parents and pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two unions, NASUWT and NAHT also accepted the deal on Monday, with ASCL doing the same earlier in July. Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said the deal meant the average teacher’s salary would increase by £2,500.

“It’s not all that we wanted, and we will continue to campaign for better school funding and for a restoration of teacher pay - but for a one-year pay award, it is a significant achievement,” she told the BBC.

Most Popular

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “The prospect of NASUWT members taking coordinated strike action this autumn has forced the Government to accept the STRB pay recommendation and ensure that all schools receive additional funding to deliver it.

“Teachers and headteachers should benefit from more money in their pockets at a time when they are struggling with rising interest rates, rocketing rents and mortgages and persistent high inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst NASUWT members are willing to accept the STRB pay award recommendation, they do not believe that it is sufficient redress for the impact of more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts, where the value of teachers’ pay has declined by 25%.

“Furthermore, our members do not agree that sufficient action is yet being taken to address their concerns over excessive workload and long working hours.