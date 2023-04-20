After weeks of speculation it seems that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are officially over. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed her younger brother, actor Austin Swift, has unfollowed the ‘Conversations with Friends’ actor on Instagram.

Austin Swift isn’t the only person to unfollow the actor, with Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim all taking the same action. The band is famously close with the singer having collaborated with her on ‘No Body No Crime’ for her album Evermore, and playing the step-sisters in her music video for ‘Bejewelled’ from her latest album ‘Midnights’.

The list doesn’t stop there either, as probably the most shocking person to unfollow the actor is Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds is close with Taylor Swift through his wife Blake Lively, and has spoken about his kids calling her ‘Aunt Taylor’ in previous interviews.

However, it seems that he had a good relationship with Alwyn after Wrexham AFC co-owner wrote a tribute for him in the 2022 Time 100 list. Reynolds praised the actor writing: "I’ve known Joe Alwyn for six years — and that’s long enough to see someone’s heart. Long enough to know whether or not they’re made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff."

Taylor herself doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram, probably to avoid things like this. And neither Swift or Alwyn have yet to comment on the break-up themselves.

Following the news breaking, Swift was spotted in New York having dinner with friends while in between shows at her iconic Era’s Tour. However, Swifties believe the outing sent a secret message.

Swift donned a black off the shoulder top and jeans with a butterfly embellishment on them. While most of us looked on and thought, ‘super cute, can’t afford them, maybe I can craft a pair myself’, others saw this as a secret message.

Taylor Swift is famous for laying easter eggs to send coded messages for fans, and even confirmed she loved to do this with clothing or jewellery in 2019 when she spoke to Entertainment Weekly: “Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewellery. This is one of my favourite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else.”

Infact, the butterfly featured heavily on her debut and has done throughout her career. Swift spoke about her use of the insect with Entertainment Weekly: “A lot of the time I’ll pick something that I think symbolises something else. I’ll pick a snake as sort of a mascot for feeling misunderstood or being somebody that’s not gonna strike unless they’re stepped on.”

She added: “Or butterfly which is kind of just breaking free of that darkness and fluttering into the light.”